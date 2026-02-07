Was Priyanka Chopra the OG Naagin? Ekta Kapoor reveals she wanted to make a film but the ‘actress went to America’

While she did not name the actors in a recent interview, Ekta had earlier revealed that she wanted to collaborate with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 7, 2026 12:53 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra struggled in Hollywood after leaving an established Bollywood career, says her managerPriyanka Chopra was first choice for Ekta Kapoor's Naagin. (Photo: Reuters)
Make us preferred source on Google

In recent times, films rooted in mythology and folklore have been gaining significant traction at the domestic box office. While the trend initially took off in the South with films like Karthikeya, Kalki and Kantara, the wave eventually reached Bollywood with projects such as Adipurush, Brahmastra and now SS Rajamouli’s upcoming Varanasi, and also the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer Ramayana. However, much before this trend became mainstream, producer Ekta Kapoor had envisioned a film based on Indian folklore, Naagin. The idea, however, failed to materialise on the big screen. Instead, Kapoor adapted the concept into a television series—one that went on to become among the most popular shows on Indian television, with consistent demand for newer seasons.

In a recent interview, Ekta spoke about how Indian audiences eagerly consume Western superhero films while often overlooking homegrown folklore-based stories.

‘India underestimates folklore’

Speaking to Usha Kakade Productions, Ekta said, “Mythology in India is deeply instilled in the people of this country. We grew up listening to these stories from our grandparents. Every kid in India knows that a naagin takes revenge. Yet, we watch movies like Batman and Superman, but we don’t care to show our Indian folklore on our screens—be it television or film.”

She also recalled that Naagin was originally conceived as a feature film. “I first wanted to make a film called Naagin. I had even gone to two big stars with the story—one said yes, the other refused. The actress who said yes went off to America. It was at that time that I decided to make Naagin into a television show.”

While she did not name the actors in the current interview, Ekta had earlier revealed that actor who had said yes was Priyanka Chopra, and the one who refused was Katrina Kaif.

When Ekta approached Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra for Naagin

Speaking to Film Companion in an earlier interview, Ekta had shared, “After The Dirty Picture, I decided to make Naagin as a film. I took the concept to two actresses. I remember going to Katrina and telling her I wanted to make something pathbreaking after Dirty Picture. When I said Naagin, she looked at me like I had smoked something really nice. Of course, that’s a joke. She was like, ‘Are you serious? Will people watch something called Naagin in today’s time?’ Then I went to PC—it was around the time she was going abroad.”

Later, clarifying her remarks in an interview with Pinkvilla, Ekta added context to the discussion. “I should have explained it better. They didn’t fully understand how big folklore is in India. Priyanka Chopra had said yes; Katrina didn’t quite grasp the scale of folklore at that time. But both these women are incredible. I admire and love them, and I hope to work with them in the future.”

Story continues below this ad

ALSO READ | ‘Senior citizens’ Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan show no signs of slowing down: 60 is the new 40 for Bollywood’s male stars

She added, “Katrina didn’t know Hindi, yet she fought her way through and built her career without coming from a film family. Priyanka has done exceptionally well too. I am mentioning this only to highlight how we often underestimate the power of Indian folklore.”

Shraddha Kapoor’s Naagin trilogy

While the film with Priyanka Chopra never materialised, years later, producer Nikhil Dwivedi said that he would be making Naagin as a film with Shraddha Kapoor headlining the project. Announced as a trilogy, the film was said to delve deep into the lore of shape-shifting naagin rooted in Indian folklore. The project was originally announced in 2020.

At the time, Shraddha shared on X, “It’s an absolute delight for me to play a Naagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring, and idolising Sridevi ma’am in Nagina and Nigahein, and have always wanted to portray a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore.”

Previously, Indian cinema has seen films like Jaani Dushman (1979), Nagina (1986), Nigahen (1989) that explored this folklore. Ekta Kapoor launched Naagin as a television show in 2015 with Mouni Roy. The show has had six seasons so far and is currently in the midst of its seventh season.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Ghooskhor Pandat title row: FWICE issues warning to producers of Manoj Bajpayee film, protestors burn effigies of actor
Ghooskhor Pandat
'Cursed' TV show led by 3 women was scarred by tragedy when 2 actresses died, third left showbiz forever
Nafisa Joseph, Kuljeet Randhawa and Malini Sharma
Munna Bhai's 'Dekh le' girl Mumait Khan now runs a makeup institute; was bedridden for 7 years after accident
Dekh Le girl Mumait Khan
Priyanka Chopra picked the Jonas Brothers song that hit 400 million views
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Arvind Kejriwal
The patient Mr Kejriwal: How AAP chief regrouped after losing Delhi, and what’s next
For once India isn't talking up their team that is ironically the clear favourite to win this World T20 at home and even the players are missing the hype. (PTI Photo)
No buzz, no hype around India this T20 World Cup. And this isn't a complaint.
Ghooskhor Pandat
Ghooskhor Pandat title row: FWICE issues warning to producers of Manoj Bajpayee film, protestors burn effigies of actor
Nafisa Joseph, Kuljeet Randhawa and Malini Sharma
'Cursed' TV show led by 3 women was scarred by tragedy when 2 actresses died, third left showbiz forever
Delhi professional’s LinkedIn post on working on weekends sparking debate on work-life balance
‘Weekends not more important than future’: Delhi professional’s LinkedIn post on work-life balance sparks backlash
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Google Doodle
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pink-toned Google Doodle kicks off global cricket tournament in India
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
For once India isn't talking up their team that is ironically the clear favourite to win this World T20 at home and even the players are missing the hype. (PTI Photo)
No buzz, no hype around India this T20 World Cup. And this isn't a complaint.
Lower tariff is good news, but with the US, beware of backsliding
Easing of tariffs is good news, but engagement with US now comes with statutory warning
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra attends a press conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai in December 2025.
RBI holds interest rates steady: What drove the decision?
Navya shares her top 3 reads
'I love murder mysteries': Navya Naveli Nanda reveals 3 of her most favourite reads
Jim Fruchterman
Don't drop everything just to do AI: Tech Matters’ CEO Jim Fruchterman warns nonprofits
Must Read
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
No buzz, no hype around India this T20 World Cup. And this isn't a complaint.
For once India isn't talking up their team that is ironically the clear favourite to win this World T20 at home and even the players are missing the hype. (PTI Photo)
Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss India's opening T20 World Cup game against USA, Ishan Kishan to open 
T20 World Cup 2026: Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss India's opener against USA today. (CREIMAS)
Don't drop everything just to do AI: Tech Matters’ CEO Jim Fruchterman warns nonprofits
Jim Fruchterman
Bendable AI chip could transform future wearable technology
The study explains that the flexible AI chip uses thin-film transistors arranged in a way that allows computation even when the material is under mechanical stress. (Image: Nature)
‘Built by human hands’: Rockstar rules out generative AI for GTA 6
Rockstar GTA VI
'I love murder mysteries': Navya Naveli Nanda reveals 3 of her most favourite reads
Navya shares her top 3 reads
Advertisement
Feb 07: Latest News
Advertisement