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Priyanka Chopra offers prayers at the Golden Temple, washes utensils. Watch video
Priyanka Chopra was seen performing seva at the Golden Temple, joining fellow women in washing utensils.
Priyanka Chopra, who made headlines just a couple of days ago for attending Bvlgari Eclettica High-End Collection launch in Milan, was recently spotted in Amritsar during a visit to the revered Golden Temple. A video that has since gone viral on social media shows the actor arriving in the city and making her way from her car towards the sacred shrine, accompanied by security personnel.
Priyanka Chopra performs seva at the shrine
Along the way, she is seen greeting fans as she walks forward, her head covered with a dupatta, with people gathering around her and following her path. In the clip, she also pauses to pose with a fan who approaches her for a photograph.
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In another video that is gaining traction online, Priyanka Chopra is seen sitting on the floor and performing seva. The actor joined other women in washing utensils at the temple, participating in the community service that is a core aspect of the shrine’s traditions.
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‘I started feeling limited in Bollywood’
Priyanka Chopra, who is now making global waves with her foray into Hollywood, recently opened up about her career journey while speaking on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. Reflecting on her decision to step away from Bollywood at the peak of her career, she said, “When I was working in India, I started feeling a little limited. I like using that word because I wanted to see what else was out there.”
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The actor added, “Nothing is an easy ride. We all have battles we deal with. I’m just someone who doesn’t like staying in the s*** because then you get used to the smell. I believe strongly in pivoting. When life gets tough, we have the ability to pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off, take a moment to grieve and feel the pain—and then pivot. I have done that many times in my career.”
Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Bluff and will next appear in a film directed by S. S. Rajamouli. The project, which marks her Telugu debut, will also star Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, and is slated for release in April next year.
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