Priyanka Chopra offers prayers at the Golden Temple, washes utensils. Watch video

Priyanka Chopra, who made headlines just a couple of days ago for attending Bvlgari Eclettica High-End Collection launch in Milan, was recently spotted in Amritsar during a visit to the revered Golden Temple. A video that has since gone viral on social media shows the actor arriving in the city and making her way from her car towards the sacred shrine, accompanied by security personnel.

Priyanka Chopra performs seva at the shrine

Along the way, she is seen greeting fans as she walks forward, her head covered with a dupatta, with people gathering around her and following her path. In the clip, she also pauses to pose with a fan who approaches her for a photograph.