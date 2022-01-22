Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome baby through surrogacy

Updated: January 22, 2022 12:27:09 am
Global star Priyanka Chopra shared on Friday night that she and husband Nick Jonas have welcomed a baby via surrogacy. The actor asked for privacy during ‘this special time’ to focus on her family. This is Priyanka and Nick’s first child. They got married in 2018.
Sharing a note on Instagram tagging Nick, Priyanka wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.” Nick Jonas also shared the same post on his social media page.
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, when asked about starting a family with Nick, Priyanka had said, “You know, you want to make God laugh and tell her your plans and I am not the one who makes those plans, but yes absolutely, whenever it’s the right time, it’s something that we definitely want.”
In a Vanity Fair interview this January, she had said, “They (kids) are a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.” When Priyanka was asked if she would slow down on the career front after embracing motherhood, she said, “I’m okay with that. We’re both okay with that.”
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-