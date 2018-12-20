Nick Jonas on wedding reception in Mumbai: This is my first show in India

Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted a wedding reception in Mumbai’s JW Marriott on Wednesday. In the guest list were her family, close friends and journalists. But, unlike the other wedding festivities, here we missed seeing the Jonas family.

At the reception, Priyanka opted for a traditional outfit designed by Sabyasachi and Nick was seen in a suit. Addressing the guests at the party, Priyanka expressed her gratitude for all the love she and her husband Jonas have been showered with.

She said, “It means so much to us that all of you came tonight. It has really been a special chapter in my life and I wanted my husband to meet all the people who have contributed to it. So, thank you to all the friends of my parents, my mom who is hosting this evening and my dad who I know is here.”

Introducing Nick, the Quantico actor added, “And this is my husband Nick Jonas.” As Priyanka introduced the American singer as her husband, the crowd cheered for the newlyweds.

Nick said, “This is my first show in India” and these words left Priyanka laughing out loud. He continued, “It wasn’t too far from here that I took Madhu out for lunch to ask if I can marry her daughter. So, to be here tonight and meet people who helped shape who she (Priyanka) has become means the world to me. And all of you have embraced me with open arms, so thank you for that. To Madhu, thank you for putting all of this together and to my beautiful wife, I couldn’t be happier to be with you.”

See photos of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas from their wedding reception in Mumbai

Shonali Bose, the director of Priyanka’s upcoming film The Sky Is Pink, also attended the gala evening. She shared pictures from the celebrations and wrote, “Having a blast at my heroine’s reception no.1 with my Sky is Pink team while the poor bride and groom posed endlessly and patiently for pics. Hats off to Nick!”

Another reception for PeeCee’s colleagues and friends from the Indian film industry is scheduled to take place on Thursday. Earlier the couple hosted a wedding reception in New Delhi on December 4 where Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to bless the newlyweds. Priyanka and Nick tied the knot on December 1 and 2 at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace following both the Christain and Hindu traditions.