Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding reception Highlights: Deepika, Anushka and Tamannaah in attendance

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted their final wedding reception at Taj Lands End in Mumbai on Thursday.

Advertising

The couple tied the knot in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 in a Christian ceremony and followed it up with a traditional Hindu ceremony on December 2. Priyanka and Nick hosted a wedding reception in Delhi on December 4 which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After their first reception, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur and were also seen at her wedding in Mumbai.

On December 19, PeeCee and Nick hosted a wedding reception for family, close friends and mediapersons at JW Marriott in Mumbai.