Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding reception Highlights: Deepika, Anushka and Tamannaah in attendance

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted their final wedding reception at Taj Lands End in Mumbai on Thursday.
The couple tied the knot in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 in a Christian ceremony and followed it up with a traditional Hindu ceremony on December 2. Priyanka and Nick hosted a wedding reception in Delhi on December 4 which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
After their first reception, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur and were also seen at her wedding in Mumbai.
On December 19, PeeCee and Nick hosted a wedding reception for family, close friends and mediapersons at JW Marriott in Mumbai.
Rumoured ex-boyfriend makes an appearance
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput made their presence felt at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Janhvi stands out
Janhvi Kapoor turned heads at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Anushka takes time out for Priyanka
After attending a screening of Zero, Anushka Sharma dropped in to wish the newlyweds. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Sara dropped in to wish the newlyweds
Sara Ali Khan looked stylish at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Sanjay flaunts bald look
Sanjay Dutt was present at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
DeepVeer twins
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrived fashionably late for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Ishaan Khatter is here!
Ishaan Khatter arrives for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Anil Kapoor is here!
Satish Kaushik, Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher arrive for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Rajkummar Rao is here!
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa arrive for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Parineeti Chopra is here!
Parineeti Chopra arrives for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Katrina Kaif is here!
Katrina Kaif arrives for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Nickyanka makes an appearance
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pose for photographers at the wedding reception. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
Sania Mirza is here!
Sania Mirza arrives for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Raveena Tandon is here!
Raveena Tandon arrives for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception. (Express Photo: APH Images)
Vivek Oberoi is here!
Vivek Oberoi arrives for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Rahman hobnobs with Nick
AR Rahman is present at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception.
Zaira Wasim is here!
Zaira Wasim arrives for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception. The actor will share screen space with Priyanka in Shonali Bose directorial The Sky Is Pink. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
David Dhawan is here!
David Dhawan arrives for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Tamannaah Bhatia is here!
Tamannaah Bhatia arrives for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Vidya Balan is here!
Vidya Balan arrives for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Rekha is here!
Rekha arrives for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Kangana Ranaut is here!
Kangana Ranaut arrives for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Jeetendra is here!
Jeetendra and Tusshar Kapoor arrive for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Asha Bhosle is here!
Asha Bhosle is among the celebrities at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Kajol is here!
Kajol arrives for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Latha Rajinikanth is here!
Rajinikanth's wife Latha arrives for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
What has happened so far
Salman Khan, Saina Nehwal, Hema Malini, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Shabana Azmi, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Madhoo among others have arrived at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception.
Ranvir Shorey is here!
Ranvir Shorey arrives for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Madhoo is here!
Madhoo arrives for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Vidhu Vinod Chopra is here!
Vidhu Vinod Chopra arrives for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Shabana Azmi is here!
Shabana Azmi arrives for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Salman Khan is here!
Salman Khan arrives for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception. The Bollywood superstar took time out from the shoot of Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Saina Nehwal is here!
Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap arrive for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception. The duo tied the knot on December 14, 2018. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is here!
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and wife PS Bharathi arrive for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception. Rakeysh is gearing up for the release of Mere Pyare Prime Minister. The film revolves around four kids living in a Mumbai slum. One of them wants to build a toilet for his single mother and makes an appeal to the Prime Minister. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Hema Malini is here!
Hema Malini arrives for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Thank you for embracing me with open arms, says Nick Jonas
At the wedding reception on Thursday, Nick Jonas said, "This is my first show in India. It wasn’t too far from here that I took Madhu out for lunch to ask if I can marry her daughter. So, to be here tonight and meet people who helped shape who she (Priyanka) has become means the world to me. And all of you have embraced me with open arms, so thank you for that. To Madhu, thank you for putting all of this together and to my beautiful wife, I couldn’t be happier to be with you.”
Priyanka introduces her husband
At the wedding reception on Thursday, Priyanka Chopra said, “It means so much to us that all of you came tonight. It has really been a special chapter in my life and I wanted my husband to meet all the people who have contributed to it. So, thank you to all the friends of my parents, my mom who is hosting this evening and my dad who I know is here. And this is my husband Nick Jonas."
Nickyanka's reception will begin at 9 pm
The red carpet of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception awaits the arrival of the who’s who of Bollywood. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)