Madhu Chopra reveals details about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding date

Ever since Priyanka Chopra made her relationship with Nick Jonas official, fans of India’s global star are keen to know when the adorable couple will take the wedding vows. Amidst much speculation about their October wedding, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra has rubbished the rumours. She has revealed that her daughter and son-in-law are yet to zero in on the wedding date and venue.

Talking to DNA, Madhu Chopra said, “They haven’t decided on a wedding date yet. It’s too soon. These are just baseless rumours. Both of them have work commitments right now which they need to finish. They will take some time to decide where they want it and when they want it.” Priyanka and Nick made their relationship official on Saturday as they performed the pre-wedding rituals and later threw a bash for their friends and family to celebrate their togetherness.

During the interaction, senior Chopra also expressed her wish for an Indian wedding for her daughter. “I definitely want a traditional Indian wedding. That’s my only wish. I started the roka with a puja, which is important to me. I’m a modern mother but at heart, I’m quite conservative,” shared Madhu.

Priyanka Chopra shared this lovely family photograph which was clicked post the roka ceremony. (Photo: Instagram/priyankachopra) Priyanka Chopra shared this lovely family photograph which was clicked post the roka ceremony. (Photo: Instagram/priyankachopra)

At the roka ceremony, Priyanka and Nick sat down for a puja before exchanging rings. Giving an insight into the ceremony, Chopra said, “Nick enjoyed the prayers during the puja. It was a new thing for him and he took it seriously. He followed what our panditji said, and chanted the Sanskrit mantras accurately. Both he and his parents did it beautifully. They are nice people.” Praising her would be son-in-law, she added, “Nick is calm and mature. He’s a wonderful person and everyone in the family just loves him. He’s so polite and respectful towards elders. What more can a mother want.”

The American singer, post his engagement, returned to the US and Priyanka is in India to shoot for her next, The Sky Is Pink.

