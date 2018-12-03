Two families came together in a loving atmosphere: Priyanka Chopra’s relatives on Nickyanka wedding

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas became man and wife on December 1 in a Christian wedding, followed by Hindu rituals the next day. In the presence of close family and friends, the couple said “I do” at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur. And after the festivities, their guests began leaving Jodhpur on Monday. We saw PeeCee’s cousin sister Parineeti Chopra at the airport. And following her soon were her parents Pawan Chopra and Reena Chopra.

Before boarding the flight, Priyanka’s relatives shared their experience of attending one of the most extravagant weddings of the year. Pawan Chopra told reporters, “It was a wonderful royal marriage with family. No doubt about it. Jodphur gave a lovely hospitality to us. We received so much warmth and love from everyone.”

Reena Chopra added, “It was a perfect blend of family and two cultures. Two families who came together in a very loving atmosphere. It was an amazing wedding.”

Watch Pawan Chopra and Reena Chopra talking about the wedding of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas:

Priyanka and Nick, reportedly, met through common friends and things just clicked between the two. From making their first public appearance together on the red carpet of MET Gala 2017 to getting engaged during their ‘roka’ ceremony in August this year, the star couple kept making headlines with whatever they did.

After months of keeping details about their grand wedding under wraps, ‘Nickyanka’ had a weekend of elaborate ceremonies. With the entire Chopra and Jonas family in attendance, it was surely a cross-cultural nuptial.

The newlyweds have so far shared the pictures from the mehendi and sangeet ceremonies. Fans are waiting to see the clicks from their two weddings, which should be out soon.