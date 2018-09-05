Follow Us:
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas watch Serena Williams reach semifinals of US Open

The newly-engaged couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas went to watch Serena Williams take on Karolina Pliskova in the quarterfinals of US Open on Wednesday morning.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 5, 2018 10:11:58 am
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at US Open. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the US Open.
Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra and fiance Nick Jonas were recently seen at the US Open. The newly-engaged couple went to watch Serena Williams take on Karolina Pliskova in the quarterfinals on Wednesday morning. Accompanying them were Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and girlfriend Sophie Turner and Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra.

The lovebirds shared a few photos from their outing on Instagram. “It’s a #famjam at the #usopen 💋🎉❤️@nickjonas @sophiet @joejonas @madhumalati,” wrote PeeCee along with the photos. Priyanka also posted a sneak peek from the tennis court on her Instagram story. The fan pages of the couple also had pictures of them enjoying and cheering as Williams defeated Karolina to reach the semifinals. The cameras also captured them arriving for the tournament hand-in-hand.

See photos of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas as they watch US Open

nick jonas photos with priyanka chopra The Jonas brothers, Nick and Joe with their ladyloves Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner. priyanka chopra family photos Priyanka Chopra shared this photo with fiance Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra. priyanka chopra, nick jonas at serena williams us open match Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas walked hand-in-hand as they attended the US Open Tournament on Wednesday. priyanka chopra, nick jonas photos Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas look endearing in this lovely click. sophie turner and priyanka chopra watch us open together Game of Thrones fame Sophie Turner photographed as she arrives to watch US Open with Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.

Tennis star Serena and actor Priyanka were last seen together at their friend Meghan Markle’s royal wedding earlier this year.

After their engagement on August 18, Priyanka and Nick returned to their respective jobs. But now the couple seems to have taken a break from their hectic schedule. Recently, we saw their photos from California and Cabo San Lucas in Mexico where the two were all smiles in each other’s company.

