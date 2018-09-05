Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas watch Serena Williams reach semifinals of US Open

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the US Open. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the US Open.

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra and fiance Nick Jonas were recently seen at the US Open. The newly-engaged couple went to watch Serena Williams take on Karolina Pliskova in the quarterfinals on Wednesday morning. Accompanying them were Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and girlfriend Sophie Turner and Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra.

The lovebirds shared a few photos from their outing on Instagram. “It’s a #famjam at the #usopen 💋🎉❤️@nickjonas @sophiet @joejonas @madhumalati,” wrote PeeCee along with the photos. Priyanka also posted a sneak peek from the tennis court on her Instagram story. The fan pages of the couple also had pictures of them enjoying and cheering as Williams defeated Karolina to reach the semifinals. The cameras also captured them arriving for the tournament hand-in-hand.

Tennis star Serena and actor Priyanka were last seen together at their friend Meghan Markle’s royal wedding earlier this year.

After their engagement on August 18, Priyanka and Nick returned to their respective jobs. But now the couple seems to have taken a break from their hectic schedule. Recently, we saw their photos from California and Cabo San Lucas in Mexico where the two were all smiles in each other’s company.

