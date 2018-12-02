Priyanka Chopra says Nick Jonas’ love is his ‘best gift’

After Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas said “I do” on Saturday in Jodhpur, Vogue released a video which offered insight into the newlyweds’ relationship. In the video, the two are seen playing the ‘Newlywed Game’ where Nick and Priyanka ask each other questions that only they know answers for. In the beginning, Priyanka looked quite nervous and Nick was confident about his win. However, by the end of the video, the Desi Girl won the game.

However, it is Nick who stole hearts. When Priyanka asked him about her attire on their first date, Nick wrote, “Blue jeans. White tank top. Black leather jacket. Hair parted down the middle, and a red lip . . . of course.”

When Nick asked Priyanka, “What was the best gift I’ve given to you?”, she replied, “Your love,” giving fans an ‘awww’ moment.

Priyanka Chopra also revealed an intimate fact about their romance. While talking about the favourite thing they like to do together, Priyanka wrote, “Cuddling, with his head on my tummy. It’s too intimate” but of course, “other stuff” remained the talking point for the question.

The newlyweds appeared in another Vogue video in which Priyanka was seen grooving to Nick’s track “Close”.

Nick and Priyanka, or Nickyanka as their fans call them, tied the knot in a Christian wedding on Saturday at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace, according to a report by People.com. The couple was dressed in designer Ralph Lauren’s creations as Nick Jonas’ father Kevin Jonas Sr officiated the wedding.

The two recently shared their mehendi photos on Instagram.