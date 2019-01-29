Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dance the night away at another wedding reception

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018, but the wedding celebrations still seem to be in full swing for the couple. After vacations in London, Switzerland and Caribbean, PC and Nick are now back in the US. They recently attended a wedding reception that was hosted in their honour by Nick’s parents.

Advertising

The celebration was attended by both Chopra and Jonas’ family. Priyanka shared a photo from the evening on Instagram and wrote, “Fam jam. Thank you @nelliessouthernkitchen @mamadjonas @papakjonas for a wonderful reception! We love you! This was amazing ❤️💋😍”

The reception also saw Kevin Jonas, Daniella Jonas, Frankie Jonas, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in attendance.

From the videos circulating on social media, it can be seen that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made a grand entry. The families danced the night away after the newlyweds cut the cake.

Here are a few photos and videos from the reception of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas:

Advertising

Priyanka has, reportedly, now moved into her Los Angeles home with husband Nick Jonas. On the work front, she has Shonali Bose directorial The Sky is Pink in her kitty. Her next Hollywood film, Isn’t It Romantic, will release in February.