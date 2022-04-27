Step inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ lavish home as they host friends, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and her husband and American singing sensation Nick Jonas recently hosted the entrepreneur Pink Reddy and her partner at their Los Angeles home. Reddy shared the photo on social media, thereby also giving a glimpse of Nick-Priyanka’s house.

Sharing the image, Pinky wrote, “It was lovely to meet @priyankachopra @nickjonas in there beautiful home in Los angles for dinner #friendsforever #greathosts.”

Nick and Priyanka posed in their casual, colourful best with their guests. One could catch a glimpse of the celebrity couple’s living room, lined with off-white sofa set, as a dark wall hanging read, “Crossed like two hot wires.” Some planters could also be seen in the area.

As soon as the photo was posted, a ton of admirers dropped complimentary messages. One person wrote, “Beautiful people.” Another commented, “I can’t tell which one is the movie star here.” Even Ronit Roy commented and wrote, “Looking good y’all.”

Priyanka and Nick welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy in mid January. She has been named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

On the work front, Chopra has a slew of projects lined up for release, including the Russo Brothers-produced series Citadel, a romantic drama It’s All Coming Back to Me, action thriller with Anthony Mackie called Ending Things, as well as a Bollywood flick directed by actor, singer and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar. Called Jee Le Zaraa, the movie will see Priyanka share screen space with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt for the first time.