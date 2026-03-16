Priyanka Chopra turns heads at Vanity Fair Oscars Party; fans say her after-party look topped the red carpet

Actor Priyanka Chopra made headlines as one of the presenters at the 98th Academy Awards. Later in the evening, she joined Hollywood’s biggest names at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

At the event, Priyanka turned heads in a metallic gown with fur detailing paired with a matching shrug. Complementing her look, Nick Jonas wore a beige coat layered over a white shirt, a bow tie and black trousers. The party was also attended by the much-talked-about couple Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet. The actor was nominated for Marty Supreme. While Timothee arrived in a white suit, Kylie wore a black Alexander McQueen gown featuring feather detailing at the hem. Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were also among the celebrities present at the glamorous gathering.