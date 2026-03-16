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Priyanka Chopra turns heads at Vanity Fair Oscars Party; fans say her after-party look topped the red carpet
Several fans also took pride in the fact that Priyanka Chopra not only shared the stage with Hollywood star Javier Bardem during the ceremony but was also seated in the second row.
Actor Priyanka Chopra made headlines as one of the presenters at the 98th Academy Awards. Later in the evening, she joined Hollywood’s biggest names at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.
At the event, Priyanka turned heads in a metallic gown with fur detailing paired with a matching shrug. Complementing her look, Nick Jonas wore a beige coat layered over a white shirt, a bow tie and black trousers. The party was also attended by the much-talked-about couple Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet. The actor was nominated for Marty Supreme. While Timothee arrived in a white suit, Kylie wore a black Alexander McQueen gown featuring feather detailing at the hem. Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were also among the celebrities present at the glamorous gathering.
Soon after, Priyanka Chopra’s after-party look began circulating widely on social media, with many users noting that her Vanity Fair outfit was even more striking than her main Oscars appearance. Several fans also took pride in the fact that Priyanka not only shared the stage with Hollywood star Javier Bardem during the ceremony but was also seated in the second row, right behind Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.
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What did Priyanka Chopra wear to the Oscars?
Priyanka Chopra walked the Oscars red carpet in a white Dior gown that transitioned from a sharply structured bodice into a fluid skirt. The strapless neckline curved into an angular sweetheart shape, while the bodice cinched firmly at the waist. A high slit ran through the skirt, accentuated with feather trimming along the opening.
To complete her look, she wore high jewellery from Bvlgari’s Eclecttica collection, including a diamond necklace set with a vivid blue centre stone along with matching rings. She was accompanied on the red carpet by her husband, Nick Jonas.
The couple had also made headlines earlier for sharing glimpses of their stylish golf cart ride to the Oscars, which quickly went viral online.
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