Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to get engaged next month?

Ever since Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made their first appearance together at MET gala, there have been reports about how the celebrities are dating. And now according to latest reports, the rumoured couple are set to get engaged next month.

According to a report by Filmfare, Nick and Priyanka made their India trip so that the former could meet Priyanka’s family and loved ones. The couple will reportedly get engaged by the last week of July or in early August.

Nick and Priyanka are currently in India, and are enjoying their time here. The stars are presently holidaying in Goa with PC’s close friends and family. Priyanka Chopra’s cousin and Namaste England actor Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram to share with her fans about all the fun she has been having with the Quantico star and her rumoured beau.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are having a blast in Goa (Photo: pcourheartbeat/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are having a blast in Goa (Photo: pcourheartbeat/Instagram)

In the video shared by Parineeti on Instagram, the Chopra sisters can be seen having a blast enjoying the monsoon, whilst listening to the popular rain song “Tip-Tip Barsa Paani.” The post was shared by Parineeti with the caption, “Not a cheesy Chopra sister performance. Nope. @priyankachopra #DancingInTheRain.”

Priyanka and Nick have been grabbing eyeballs more than usual ever since they were spotted at the Mumbai airport. The photos of the duo holding hands in Mumbai have gone viral. Both Nick and Priyanka have also frequently commented and liked each other’s posts on the social media, and not too long ago, Nick had shared a video of Priyanka in a light mood on his social media handle.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were snapped holding hands in Mumbai (Photo: pcourheartbeat/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were snapped holding hands in Mumbai (Photo: pcourheartbeat/Instagram)

The two were photographed by the media in Mumbai a while ago after they had stepped out for a dinner with Priyanka’s family. The Bollywood star’s mother, Madhu Chopra, recently shared with the DNA about her experience of dining with the American singing sensation. “We just went out for dinner where Nick was present. But it was a large group. There were 10-odd people, so I didn’t get the time to know him that well. I’ve met him for the first time, so it’s too early to form an opinion,” she said.

