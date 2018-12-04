Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Hindu wedding

After tying the knot in the Christian tradition, Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas once again got married in a traditional Hindu ceremony on Sunday, according to a report by people.com. According to the people.com, Priyanka’s look was custom made by fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. It reportedly took 110 embroiders from Calcutta to help make the bride’s wedding attire.

Advertising

“For the Indian wedding, I wore Sabyasachi. I always knew I wanted a red traditional silhouette for my wedding but Sabya brought in incredible French embroidery to the mix and with incredible jewelry and Western-inspired veil it was just such an amalgamation of who I am,” Priyanka told people.com.

Nick, on the other hand, wore the Indian traditional silk sherwani along with the Syndicate diamond necklace from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry Collection. Sabyasachi himself took to Instagram to share the details of the wedding.

Both the weddings took place in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace. The Christian wedding was reportedly officiated by Nick’s father Kevin Jonas Sr. The bride and the groom were dressed in Ralph Lauren creations from head to toe and exchanged wedding bands designed by Chopard.

Advertising

The wedding festivities had kickstarted with a puja that was held at Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra’s residence in Mumbai. This was followed by the mehendi and sangeet ceremonies, which took place in Jodhpur itself. Celebrities like Arpita Khan, 30 Rock actor Jack McBrayer, Elizabeth Chambers Hammer and the Ambanis were invited to the celebration.

Following reports of the Christian wedding, both Nick and Priyanka took to social media site Instagram to share exclusive photos from the mehendi and sangeet functions. From the looks of it, the whole affair was one grand celebration of love, laughter and happiness.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Christian wedding photos are full of love

While, during the mehendi, Priyanka was dressed in a splash of yellow, Nick was seen in a light silver-blue kurta, both looking happy as can be. For the sangeet, PeeCee made heads turn in a gorgeous silver saree, while Nick looked royal in blue ethnic wear. Both sides of the family had a friendly dance-off during the sangeet, wherein they enacted the love story of Priyanka and Nick through songs and skits.

On Monday, the couple made their first public appearance as man and wife at the Jodhpur airport. Priyanka looked lovely in a sea-green saree as she smiled for the shutterbugs, while Nick flashed his million-dollar smile for the camera.