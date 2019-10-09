Priyanka Chopra on Nick Jonas joining The Voice: Knew about it before anyone else

Priyanka Chopra was the first one to know about Nick Jonas joining the The Voice for its upcoming spring season. The singer-actor will be filling in for Adam Levine, who left the NBC singing competition series in May after a 16-year stint. Talking about the development, Priyanka said it is super exciting for Nick and her. “I obviously knew about the news before anyone else. It is superexciting. I think Nick needs to be himself, which he is going to. He knows about music so much. He’s literally been a music prodigy since he was seven years old. It would be amazing to see him work with new musicians,” Priyanka said on Today Show while promoting The Sky Is Pink.

In the same interview, she added that Nick is very competitive, “He is very competitive. He would be like ‘you better watch out’.”

When asked if Nick ever sings to her, Priyanka recalled, “He does… in the morning, he would be singing or playing piano and I would be dressing to that. It is amazing.” She went on to reveal that she melts when Nick sings “I believe” even on his concerts because he wrote that for her before the two got married.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nick Jonas made the announcement on Monday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show while promoting Jonas Brothers’ album and new single, “Only Human”.

“I’m so excited to be a part of The Voice family. It’s such an awesome group of individuals, and I can’t wait to help these artistes really build and hone in to find their unique voices,” Jonas said.