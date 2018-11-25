Priyanka Chopra wraps The Sky Is Pink schedule, team organises farewell party for the bride-to-be

Toggle Menu
Priyanka Chopra has completed the Delhi schedule of her Bollywood upcoming project, The Sky Is Pink. The film team organised a small party for the bride-to-be.

Apart from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas was also present at the farewell party organised by The Sky Is Pink team. (Photo: Instagram/nickjonas)

Priyanka Chopra is all set to marry American singing sensation Nick Jonas, and the actor has been busy tying loose ends on the work front. The actor has wrapped the Delhi schedule of The Sky Is Pink. The film’s team organised a small party on Saturday where even Nick Jonas marked his presence. The bash was attended by director Shonali Bose and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur. In fact, Siddharth gave a sneak-peek into Priyanka’s send-off. In one of the photos, we see a cake on which the team wished Priyanka all the luck for the beginning of a new innings in her life. The cake’s icing read, “Congratulations to our dear bride, to be P.C.J.” For those guessing what does P.C.J stand for, it means Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Earlier, Siddharth told IANS in an interview, “Priyanka has been wonderful. She will be shooting with us right till the very eve of her nuptials, which I think shows a tremendous amount of professionalism.”

The date of Priyanka and Nick’s wedding is still being kept under wraps. Meanwhile, the actor along with her fiance has reached Mumbai. A couple of days ago, Priyanka and her mother Madhu Chopra was spotted at Jodhpur for recce of her wedding venue. According to sources, Priyanka and Nick will tie the knot at Umaid Bhawan Palace, in Jodhpur, on December 1.

Priyanka Chopra wraps the Delhi schedule of The Sky Is Pink. (Photo credit: Roy Kapur films/Instagram)
Director Shonali Bose threw a party for the bride-to-be Priyanka Chopra. (Photo credit: Roy Kapur films/Instagram)
Priyanka would join the shoot right after getting married. (Photo credit: Roy Kapur films/Instagram)
The team wished good luck to the actor for her new phase. (Photo credit: Roy Kapur films/Instagram)
Priyanka and Nick are back in Mumbai. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)
The two will head to Jodhpur soon, as per the sources. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)
The dates of Priyanka and Nick’s wedding have not come out yet. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)
Earlier, Priyanka was seen shooting for The Sky Is Pink in the streets of Old Delhi. (Photo credit: APH Images)
The Sky is Pink marks first Bollywood project of Priyanka Chopra after Gangaajal that released in 2016.(Photo credit: APH Images)

On the work front, Priyanka is waiting for the release of Isn’t It Romantic; the actor will join the shoot of The Sky is Pink post her wedding, according to reports.

