Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are living the ranch life in Texas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are having a great time in Dallas, Texas.

Priyanka Chopra is having the time of her life with her fiancé Nick Jonas. She is often spotted with Nick and her new family at various events. The couple is currently in Dallas, Texas.

In the Bollywood actor’s latest photo, we can see that Nick is now sporting a moustache which is clearly working for him. Priyanka is sporting cowboy boots and looks every bit the diva she is. Nick’s brother Joe Jonas can also be seen with the engaged couple. Priyanka posted the photo on Instagram with the caption, “Stay cool. 😎 @nickjonas @joejonas #cowgirl”. Joe also shared the same photo with the caption, “Stay Cool Kids 🤠”

Priyanka also shared a photo where we can see that Priyanka and Nick were accompanied by a large crew. She shared the photo with the caption, “Ranch life #crew”.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got engaged at Priyanka’s residence in Mumbai in August. The two are yet to make an official announcement about their wedding plans but sources suggest that the wedding might happen in October in Los Angeles.

On the work front, Priyanka is working on Shonali Bose’s The Sky is Pink where she will be seen alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Priyanka is also awaiting the release of Isn’t It Romantic? which is scheduled to release in 2019.

