Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas have a snowball fight, take daughter Malti Marie to Aspen

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are making beautiful moments with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who recently turned one. The doting parents took Malti Marie to Aspen to enjoy snow. The couple, along with their friends, went skiing and were seen having a fun time.

Nick, on Wednesday morning, took to his social media platforms to share some moments from the Aspen trip. He captioned his post, “Aspen photo dump,” and tagged his photographer and the brand of winter clothes they’re sporting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

In the first picture we see the family (Nick, Priyanka and their daughter Malti Marie) walking in the snow while in another picture PeeCee is seen posing on a motorbike. They also shared a photo where Nick and Priyanka are seen hugging each other on the snow blanket and having a snowball fight. Nick also posted a happy picture of his friends.

As soon as Nick dropped these pictures, fans poured in their love for him and his family. One fan wrote, “NICK JONAS’S HEAT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR GLOBAL WARMING.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka had shared pictures from their Aspen trip earlier. Here, she was seen pushing her baby’s stroller as she posed for the cameras. She had captioned her Instagrm post, “Creating Perfect Moments everyday 🧿❤️🙏🏽.” Both, Nick and Priyanka are brand ambassador of a sports fashion brand, and the Aspen photoshoot was a part of the promotions.

Priyanka and Nick have started talking Malti Marie out and revealing her face in public and are now open to shutterbugs clicking her pictures. The couple welcomed their daughter in January last year through surrogacy.