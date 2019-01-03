Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Switzerland vacation is all about family and friends, see photos

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are on a vacation with family and friends in Switzerland. The couple brought in the new year in the snow capped mountains.

Ending the year, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were joined by Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and other family members for a snowy vacation.

Priyanka and Nick, who tied the knot in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan in December 2018, have been making the best of their time together traveling the world.

Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra and Nick’s parents, his brothers and also Sophie Turner are seen along in almost all the photos. After spending Christmas in London, the couple with their family and close friends traveled to Switzerland to wrap up a memorable 2018.

Priyanka, Nick, Joe, Sophie Turner all shared clicks from the getaway. Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra had also shared a photo with Nick’s parents and wrote along, “Exhilaration!! Happy 2019!! Stay blessed! and live in peace !” Not only this the fan pages had some amazing clicks of the stars too.

See all photos from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s New Year Switzerland vacation here:

The photos do give some major vacation goals!