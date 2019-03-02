Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share behind the scene videos of Sucker

After releasing their first song “Sucker” post their reunion, the Jonas brothers shared several behind the scenes video of the song. While Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared photos of her taking ‘glam baths’, husband Nick Jonas shared a video of his father Paul Kevin Jonas listening “Sucker” and reading the fan comments on it. The American singer also tweeted praising his wife’s beauty in the video.

“My wife is soooooo beautiful in this video!!! How lucky am I?!! #SUCKER @jonasbrothers @priyankachopra,” Nick tweeted. The caption of the photos shared by PeeCee read, “Glam baths .. yes pls.. the #jonasbrothers Are back! #sucker. Before and after. 🥶 Best hubby ever. @nickjonas ❤️.”

My wife is soooooo beautiful in this video!!! How lucky am I?!! #SUCKER @jonasbrothers @priyankachopra — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) March 1, 2019

The other power couple of the Jonas family, Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner also gave glimpses from the video shoot of “Sucker”. It is after six years of the split that the band Jonas Brothers has made a comeback.

Kevin Jonas and wife Danielle Jonas also made the day special for the fans of Jonas Brothers and ‘J sisters’ (Priyanka, Sophie and Danielle) by sharing behind the scenes shots. From the look of it, it seems the Jonas family had a great time coming together on the screen for the first time.

Like any proud parent, Paul Kevin Jonas shared on his Instagram handle that the “Sucker” has become the number one song on iTunes. “Already #1 on the iTunes Pop Chart and #2 on the Overall chart #sucker,” he wrote.

The Jonas Brothers will mark their return on The Late Late Show in a series of episodes throughout the week where they are expected to talk about their reunion after six years. They will also give a glimpse of their own Carpool Karaoke.