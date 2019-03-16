Priyanka Chopra celebrates Sucker’s success with a special post for Nick Jonas

Post the reunion song of Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker’s” release, things have been going great for the Jonas family. The track, which features Nick, Joe and Kevin with their respective partners (Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas), has plummeted to the number one spot on Billboard Hot 100.

Congratulating her husband on his success, Bollywood star and global icon Priyanka Chopra shared a still from the number featuring the couple and wrote on Instagram, “My favourite. @nickjonas #appreciationpost ❤️💋😍 #1 #sucker @jonasbrothers.”

Not too long ago, Nick had celebrated the release of “Sucker” by gifting his wife the expensive and stylish car Maybach. An elated Priyanka had shared her happiness with her fans with a post that read, “When the hubby goes number one.. the wifey gets a @maybach!! Introducing…Extra Chopra Jonas…haha…I love you baby!! Yaaay! Best husband ever…@nickjonas.”

Both Nick and Joe recently shared a couple of behind-the-scene photos from the making of the video as well.

Apart from the runaway success of “Sucker,” Nick is looking forward to filming the sequel of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. The singer-actor shared a small video on his Instagram account, promising that part two of the franchise will be bigger and better.

Priyanka, on the other hand, is waiting for the release of her upcoming Bollywood project The Sky is Pink where she will be seen sharing screen space with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.