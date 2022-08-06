Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas steal a kiss, dive in a pool and dance on the beach in this unseen video from her 40th birthday bash. Watch

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are setting the internet on fire with beautiful pictures from her 40th birthday bash on July 18. Nick is making sure that the celebrations don’t end so soon. A couple of days ago, he had shared a beautiful picture of the two of them, and had called Priyanka the “Lady in red.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Now, an unseen video has surfaced on Priyanka and Nick’s fan page. It shows the two having a ball at her birthday party and stealing a kiss around dinnertime. Priyanka is also seen dancing on a beach, while Nick dances with Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra. The couple also enjoyed a firecracker show during sunset.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

Priyanka celebrated her birthday with her Nick, mother Madhu, cousin Parineeti Chopra and others in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Fans have been pouring a lot of love on the couple. One fan wrote in the comments section, “Love love NP😍😍I gotta say Pri is just radiating 🌟such a glow ✨️ in these pics, each one shared I’m like this woman is drop dead gorgeous!🔥❤️and these birthday pics just show her glow of happiness here🥰having her hubby, her baby, her dear ones all there is Heaven.” Another fan commented, “🔥🔥🔥😍😍Love this! Soo cute! Looks like a magical birthday 🎂 🔥❤️❤️.”

This is Priyanka’s first birthday after embracing motherhood. The couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas through surrogacy earlier this year.

Priyanka recently visited Poland to spend time with Ukrainian refugee children as UNICEF’s goodwill ambassador. On the work front, she was last seen as Sati in The Matrix Resurrections. She has also wrapped Amazon Prime Video’s Citadel, created by the Russo brothers. She now has It’s All Coming Back to Me, and Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the pipeline.