Priyanka Chopra and rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas spotted at the airport

Priyanka Chopra was spotted with her rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas at JFK airport. Priyanka Chopra was spotted with her rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas at JFK airport.

While the internet is buzzing with reports of Priyanka Chopra’s alleged relationship with Nick Jonas, the duo’s latest appearance at the JFK airport has added fuel to the fire. Photos of Priyanka with Nick at the airport have gone viral in no time. While Priyanka looked super stylish in her chic ensemble, Nick opted for an uber cool look. What remained common between the duo were the sunglasses.

If it was coincidence or a planned meet remains a mystery as there’s no confirmation about anything from either side.

From “exchanging hearts on Instagram” to snuggling on a friend’s yacht together, the rumoured celebrity couple is dropping hints that they might be ‘more than just friends’.

After spending the Memorial Day Weekend together, the duo remained in headlines for their social media flirting. Recently, while Nick Jonas wrote “That smile <3” on Priyanka’s candid picture where she is seen sharing a laugh with her friends, Priyanka returned the favour by leaving a cute comment on Nick’s selfie with a Koala. The comment read, “Who’s cuter? Lol”.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently prepping up for her upcoming film A Kid Like Jake where she will be seen alongside Jim Parsons and Claire Danes. The Desi Girl is also all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Salman Khan starrer Bharat.

