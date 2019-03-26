Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoy rare day off with Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is on a family vacation in Miami and her photos from the trip are couple goals for her followers on Instagram. On Tuesday morning, the Quantico actor shared a series of photos with husband Nick Jonas, brother-in-law Joe Jonas and his girlfriend Sophie Turner. Nick’s brother Kevin Jonas could also be seen in the pictures.

“Making hay while the sun shines.. ☀️” wrote Priyanka as she posted a love-soaked photo of herself and Nick. The other photos featured Game of Thrones star Sophie and Joe posing on a yacht. “Best day off ever!!! @nickjonas @joejonas @sophiet #jsisters ❤️☀️🎉” read the caption on PeeCee’s Instagram post.

American singer Nick Jonas shared a video of Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner dancing on The Jonas Brothers latest single “Sucker” on the yacht while he, Joe and Kevin Jonas lip-synched the lyrics of the hit number. Along with the video, he wrote, “Sucker vibes in Miami.” Later, both PeeCee and Nick shared identical photos with the entire group. “When the crew looks this good 🎉❤️,” Priyanka captioned the photo.

Kevin, Joe and Sophie also shared updates from their fun vacation.

Check out all the latest photos from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Miami vacation:

On the work front, Nick Jonas is shooting for Jumanji’s upcoming installment after tasting massive success with “Sucker”. Priyanka Chopra has completed the shoot of Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink and her YouTube original series If I Could Tell You Just One Thing releases on March 27.