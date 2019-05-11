Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas go on a double date with Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas

Priyanka Chopra’s stardom has reached such heights that the actor stays in the news for all her appearances, projects, interviews and even her looks. Be it for her 2019 Met Gala look, her freewheeling chat about husband Nick Jonas, her career and her family or for her upcoming projects, PeeCee manages to grab her fans’ attention every day. The actor again managed to grab her fans’ attention as she stepped out in New York with her husband and her in-laws, newlyweds Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas.

Advertising

Priyanka’s fan pages were flooded with her several photos with Nick, Sophie and Joe. She looked stunning in the purple dress as she walked beside a dapper Nick. She was accompanied by newlyweds Joe and Sophie. The Game of Thrones star had a surprise wedding ceremony in Las Vegas in the presence of just close friends and family members.

She recently gave an interview to Access where she spoke about Sophie-Joe’s wedding. Priyanka shared, “It was really funny. We were at the Billboards. Joe, I think, had this idea that he wanted to do this. But we were at the Billboards and he had these little black cards that we all got. We were randomly inviting our friends, like people that we met. We were like, ‘Alright, we’re going to set up this wedding now, we’re going to the chapel right from here, and please arrive.'”

In a recent interview, Priyanka had also shared how she and her husband are a fan of Game Of Thrones starring Sophie Turner. “I am married to a Game of Thrones family, I guess. Whenever we are in town together, we try and watch it together. My husband is a huge, huge fan and I think Sophie is so amazing in the show that we have to keep watching it and it just gets you. So yeah, I love Game of Thrones. I am so sad, it’s getting over now.”

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink also starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. She was last seen in Hollywood flick Isn’t It Romantic.