Jonas Brothers perform at 2019 BBMAs, Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner cheer them on

The Jonas family had a great time on Wednesday evening at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs). Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas attended the gala night held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Jonas Brothers also performed at BBMAs, amidst loud cheers from their better halves.

Advertising

Nick kicked off his performance with his hit song “Jealous” and was then joined by brothers Joe and Kevin. The siblings then performed their latest hit single “Sucker”. A video of Nick kissing Priyanka during the performance was shared on social media.

Nick Jonas shared a couple of photos from the performance and captioned them, “AHHH that was amazing! #BBMAs” He also shared a Boomerang video with wife Priyanka Chopra and wrote, “The Jonai in Vegas. 😎”

See photos of Jonas brothers and ‘J Sisters’ from Billboard Music Awards 2019

Priyanka too shared videos of the crowd dancing and screaming as Jonas Brothers performed. She, along with Sophie and Danielle, even sang “Sucker” and dedicated it to Nick. The song “Sucker” was released in March this year. It marked the comeback of the popular rock band Jonas Brothers after a gap of six years. The video of the song featured ‘J Sisters’ Priyanka, Sophie and Danielle.

Advertising

Jonas Brothers also just announced their new tour to promote their fifth studio album Happiness Begins. It is due to start on August 7.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is looking forward to the release of her upcoming Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink.