Jonas Brothers perform at 2019 BBMAs, Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner cheer them on

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas attended the 2019 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) on Wednesday.

priyanka chopra at billboard music awards
Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner attended the Jonas Brothers performance at Billboard Music Awards.

The Jonas family had a great time on Wednesday evening at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs). Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas attended the gala night held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Jonas Brothers also performed at BBMAs, amidst loud cheers from their better halves.

Nick kicked off his performance with his hit song “Jealous” and was then joined by brothers Joe and Kevin. The siblings then performed their latest hit single “Sucker”. A video of Nick kissing Priyanka during the performance was shared on social media.

Nick Jonas shared a couple of photos from the performance and captioned them, “AHHH that was amazing! #BBMAs” He also shared a Boomerang video with wife Priyanka Chopra and wrote, “The Jonai in Vegas. 😎”

See photos of Jonas brothers and ‘J Sisters’ from Billboard Music Awards 2019

jonas brothers at billboard music awards 2019
Nick Jonas, from left, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers, perform a medley at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
nick jonas at billboard music awards
Nick Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
kevin and danielle jonas at billboard music awards
Kevin Jonas, left, and Danielle Jonas arrive at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
priyanka chopra nick jonas at music awards
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive at the Billboard Music Awards (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
the jonas brothers photos
Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Jonas, of Jonas Brothers, arrive at the Billboard Music Awards. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
sophie turner
Sophie Turner arrives at the Billboard Music Awards. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Priyanka too shared videos of the crowd dancing and screaming as Jonas Brothers performed. She, along with Sophie and Danielle, even sang “Sucker” and dedicated it to Nick. The song “Sucker” was released in March this year. It marked the comeback of the popular rock band Jonas Brothers after a gap of six years. The video of the song featured ‘J Sisters’ Priyanka, Sophie and Danielle.

Jonas Brothers also just announced their new tour to promote their fifth studio album Happiness Begins. It is due to start on August 7.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is looking forward to the release of her upcoming Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink.

