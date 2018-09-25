Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas and Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja spend time together in Italy

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spent some time with Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja in Italy. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spent some time with Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja in Italy.

Priyanka Chopra, before returning to India for her film The Sky Is Pink, had a gala time with fiancé Nick Jonas in Italy. Accompanying them was the newly married couple of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja who were in the country to attend Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani’s engagement bash and the Armani fashion show. The photos of Priyanka and Nick from their double date with Sonam and Anand made the rounds of social media on Monday.

In the photos, the couples can be seen relaxing by a pool side. Along with them, Priyanka’s brother Sidharth Chopra was also there. Sidharth attended Isha Ambani’s engagement in Lake Como, Italy. On Friday, Nick and Priyanka turned many heads in their traditional Indian attires at the gala ceremony of Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani’s daughter. Designer Manish Malhotra gave a beautiful glimpse of the duo on his Instagram account.

Sonam and Anand too were present for the engagement ceremony. The Neerja actor even shared a picture of herself with Anand sitting in a boat. Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor too were among the guests at the event. After the engagement party, the stylish couple attended the Armani fashion show in Milan. There, the two impressed all with their sheer elegance.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is back in India to shoot for Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink also starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Sonam Kapoor too is excited about the release of her next Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga where she will be seen sharing the screen with father Anil Kapoor for the first time. She has also begun preparation for The Zoya Factor.

