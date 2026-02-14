Priyanka Chopra calls Nick Jonas her ‘social media manager’, he recalls her last-minute wedding outfit changes

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas remain one of the entertainment industry’s most admired couples, often setting relationship goals. Whether they are hyping each other up on the world stage or sharing playful reels, the duo never fails to charm their global fanbase.

In her latest behind-the-scenes vlog, “What you didn’t see… @GoldenGlobes,” Priyanka revealed that her husband has officially added a new title to his resume – Priyanka’s ‘social media manager.’ The vlog provides an unfiltered and chaotic look at the madness behind Priyanka’s 2026 Golden Globes appearance. While Priyanka’s custom gown and diamonds drew attention, it was the couple’s candid equation that truly stole the show.

Eventful journey

The journey started with a dose of travel anxiety. Priyanka revealed she and Nick had been traveling all day, including a three-hour delay on the tarmac in Miami. “We had to fill the tires back up, which is a bizarre thing to hear before you fly,” Nick said.

Nick reminds Priyanka of their wedding

Despite being exhausted and “ready to go to bed,” the grind didn’t stop. The actress had to jump straight into a late-night fitting for her custom Dior gown. While Priyanka was feeling the pressure of not seeing the dress till a night before the event, Nick reminded her how these last minute adjustments are “par for the course” for her.

Recalling their 2018 wedding, Nick reminded said, “I recall you changing three or four looks for our wedding… like the night of, or the night before!”

The Dior masterpiece & paper jewels

Priyanka described her custom Dior ensemble as having an “effortless but rich” vibe. The design featured a multi-layered skirt.

In a surprising revelation of her “type A” preparation, Priyanka showed off paper-sized cutouts of her jewelry. “I print out paper versions of everything so I can see what it actually looks like with the dress without needing the jewels,” she explained.

Story continues below this ad

Remembering hilarious date with Nick Jonas

Getting ready at the Peninsula Hotel brought back a flood of memories for the star, including a hilarious story from her early days in LA. Priyanka recalled one of her first dates with Nick where she left her territorial Chihuahua in the room.

“The hotel called us… she had s**t everywhere. Like little small vengeful s***s. 25 little s***s,” she laughed, describing the dog’s protest at being left behind.

Nick Jonas’s new job description

As the couple prepares to leave their hotel suite. Nick is seen not only directing the photography team to ensure they “clock” the perfect shots of his wife, but he also takes charge of the technicalities of her content creation.

Pointing to her husband as he diligently captures her angles and coordinates the crew, Priyanka quips with a grin: “My social media manager!”.

Story continues below this ad

“I love doing these kind of events with Nick,” she admitted earlier in the vlog. “Doing it alone is a little overwhelming sometimes… I’m really looking forward to date night with my husband”

ALSO READ: Priyadarshan defends Rajpal Yadav, blames financial crisis on ‘poor education’: ‘We want to save him’

‘Our grandmothers taught us well’

Priyanka and her “manager” Nick eventually made it to the red carpet. As Priyanka and Nick headed out for the ceremony, she turned to the camera while wiping her eyes. “My eye will not stop watering. But I think it’s going to be good,” she said.

In a light-hearted moment, she pulled out a tissue from her outfit and laughed, “I’ve my trusted tissue. Humari daadiyon ne accha sikhaya hai (Our grandmother taught us well).”

Story continues below this ad

The night ended with Priyanka presenting alongside Lisa Koshy, delivering a football-themed joke that she revealed Nick actually helped write.”It was an exciting idea… you wrote it, I contributed,” Nick said as they headed to the after-parties.

Priyanka Chopra on her relationship with Nick

In a recent conversation with Variety, Priyanka opened up about the scrutiny surrounding their relationship. She said, “I don’t know what was it about us that rubbed people the wrong way. I think there was the intercultural nature of it – different countries, different religions, age gap.” Calling the constant attention hurtful, she added, “It was very hurtful. And we both, instead of looking out, just sort of looked at each other, and we were like, ‘It doesn’t matter.’ So it’s like water off a duck’s back now.”

When Nick saw Priyanka on a billboard

Nick, too, recently spoke about how he was first introduced to Priyanka after spotting her on a billboard for her Hollywood show Quantico.

Speaking to Jay Shetty on his podcast, he said, “I was first introduced to Priyanka by seeing her billboard of her show Quantico. I was like wow, she is stunning. That’s what I thought.” He also admitted that he knew he wanted to marry her from their very first date. “That night when I saw her walk in, she was wearing blue jeans and white top, black leather jacket, and I was just like I’m going to marry this woman. I knew it right away,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their daughter Malti Marie in 2022.