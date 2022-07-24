Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas sing and groove at Kenny Chesney’s concert, watch video

July 24, 2022 9:44:49 pm
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently attended Kenny Chesney’s concert in California. Nick has now shared multiple videos from the concert, where Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney aka Dan + Shay also performed.
In one video, Priyanka and Nick are seen singing and grooving together as they watched the performance.
A fan page of the couple reposted the video and wrote, “This is the most close we will have of them singing together 😂.”
In a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra spoke about collaborating with Nick Jonas. Priyanka said that she looks forward to working with her husband in TV and film projects, but she will never sing with him.
PeeCee told Variety, “I love working with Nick so you’ll see things happen as the years unfold. But I’ll never sing with him. No chance. He’s a musical prodigy. We’re definitely developing a bunch of TV and film stuff together.”
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018. The two welcomed daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January this year via surrogacy.
