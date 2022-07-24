scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 24, 2022

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas sing and groove at Kenny Chesney’s concert, watch video

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended Kenny Chesney’s concert in California.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
July 24, 2022 9:44:49 pm
priyanka nickPriyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently attended a concert. (Photo: Nick Jonas/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently attended Kenny Chesney’s concert in California. Nick has now shared multiple videos from the concert, where Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney aka Dan + Shay also performed.

In one video, Priyanka and Nick are seen singing and grooving together as they watched the performance.

A fan page of the couple reposted the video and wrote, “This is the most close we will have of them singing together 😂.”

Also read |Priyanka Chopra draws the line for her collaborations with husband Nick Jonas: ‘I will never sing with him’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

In a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra spoke about collaborating with Nick Jonas. Priyanka said that she looks forward to working with her husband in TV and film projects, but she will never sing with him.

PeeCee told Variety, “I love working with Nick so you’ll see things happen as the years unfold. But I’ll never sing with him. No chance. He’s a musical prodigy. We’re definitely developing a bunch of TV and film stuff together.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018. The two welcomed daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January this year via surrogacy.

