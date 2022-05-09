Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas share first photo of daughter, welcome her home: ‘After 100 plus days in NICU, our little girl…’

Global icon Priyanka Chopra on Monday shared first photo of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, as she celebrated Mother’s Day with her newborn, and her partner, American singing sensation Nick Jonas. The picture was shared along with a long note, in which the actor mentioned how her daughter had been born prematurely, and therefore had to be kept in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) for 100 days under observation.

Expressing gratitude to the caregivers, mothers and Nick, Priyanka wrote, “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

She also mentioned who took the adorable photo, in which the couple is seen looking content and in love with their child. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you. Also.. there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you ❤️ Ps- thx @divya_jyoti masi for the picture and @akarikalai masi for MMs fit!” concluded Chopra.

Nick also shared the same photo on his social media with almost the same caption, but in the end, concluded his sweet post by thanking his wife, Priyanka Chopra.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mothers and care takers out there, but I want to take a minute to say a special Mother’s Day wish to my incredible wife @priyankachopra on her first Mother’s Day. Babe, you inspire me in every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you,” read his post.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had in January shared that they had welcomed a baby through surrogacy.