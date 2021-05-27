Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas seek donations to fight hunger and malnutrition in India

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas have been contributing towards Covid-19 relief in India. Together they started the fundraiser Together For India to support the country’s healthcare infrastructure. Now, after raising over one million dollars with the fundraiser, the couple wants people to contribute more to fight the issues of hunger and malnutrition among people in the wake of the pandemic.

In a video posted on Twitter, PeeCee said, “As the war against Covid-19 goes on in India, we see further ramifications and distraught that the pandemic is causing.” Nick added, “Millions of Indians are struggling to eat even just one meal a day. A recent study by Azeem Premji University has shown that one year of Covid-19 has pushed 213 million Indians into poverty.” Priyanka also highlighted the issue of millions of children, who were getting midday meals in schools, not being able to eat a nutritious meal since schools have been shut due to the lockdown.

We are overwhelmed by the support that has come in & as we continue to raise more to support India’s healthcare infrastructure, we’d also like to extend support to another critical need that has emerged in our battle against Covid, fighting Hunger & malnutrition across India. pic.twitter.com/l8B2Oa6QRX — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 27, 2021

So, the couple urged people to contribute generously so that the needy can get cooked meals or dry ration and the country can fight starvation. “We are overwhelmed by the support that has come in & as we continue to raise more to support India’s healthcare infrastructure, we’d also like to extend support to another critical need that has emerged in our battle against Covid, fighting Hunger & malnutrition across India,” The White Tiger actor wrote along with the video.

Nick Jonas also shared, “So far with your support we have raised over 1 million dollars for our fundraiser Together For India to support oxygen supply for Covid patients and setup vaccination centres to combat the spread of the pandemic. Your funds have helped us procure 500 oxygen concentrators, 422 oxygen cylinders and helped over 6 thousand people to get vaccinated.”

The couple concluded their video by saying, “We humbly request you to continue with your heartfelt donations, this way we can ensure we help put an end to starvation as well. So, let’s come together for India and help us save lives.”