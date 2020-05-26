Priyanka Chopra thanks Nick Jonas ‘for making life together so incredible’

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are celebrating their first date. (Photo: Nick Jonas/Instagram) Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are celebrating their first date. (Photo: Nick Jonas/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra is celebrating two years of meeting husband Nick Jonas today. The actor posted a photo with the American singer and shared how he has brought her “endless joy and happiness”.

Along with the photo, PeeCee wrote, “2 years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you @nickjonas Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here’s to many more date nights…”

Nick Jonas showered his ladylove with a lot of affection on the special day. He commented on Priyanka’s post, “Best two years of my life. I love you” He also uploaded a photo, and in the caption, he wrote, “This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today. It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing. I love you babe. Happy two years”

Reacting on Jonas’ post, The Sky Is Pink actor wrote, “I love you jaan.. best decision of my life..️”

Their respective Instagram posts received a lot of love from their fans and friends. Mindy Kaling sent a heart emoji to Priyanka and Anusha Dandekar commented on the photo, “You two.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ love story started over a Twitter message. In 2016, Nick messaged Priyanka on Twitter, “I’m hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet.” After several texts, the two stars met at the Oscars party and then the two walked in together at 2017 Met Gala.

The couple made their relationship official in August 2018 with a roka ceremony, and finally took the wedding vows in December 2018 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

