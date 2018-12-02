Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ sangeet ceremony: Everything that happened

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ sangeet ceremony was held at the opulent Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The couple, their family and friends were present at the venue for a fun-filled musical evening.

For the occasion, from the bride’s side Priyanka, her family including her mother Madhu Chopra and her cousin Parineeti Chopra, the Ambanis and so on were present. From the groom’s side, Nick and his brothers, parents, Sophie Turner (the actor who plays the role of Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones and Nick Jonas’ brother Joe Jonas’ fiancée) and others were present.

Sangeet ceremony is an integral part of a Hindu wedding in which the hosts and guests indulge in dance performances together for a night. The aim is to let go off the inhibitions and there is also a friendly competitive spirit as to which ‘side’ performs better overall.

Here are the photos

Priyanka Chopra uploaded a video and photos of the sangeet ceremony on her Instagram profile. She captioned the post. “It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love. Nick and I were looking forward to the Sangeet (musical evening), another pre wedding ritual and to see what each side had put together.”

The caption continued, “And what a performance it was. Each family telling our stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laughter and love. We were both filled with gratitude for the effort, the love and the laughter and will carry the memories of this special evening for the rest of our lives. It is an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness for our families and friends.. #grateful.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a Christian wedding on December 1 in Umaid Bhawan Palace. Nick’s father Paul Kevin Jonas Sr officiated the wedding. The couple recently also shared their mehendi photos on their Instagram handles.