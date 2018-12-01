Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas sangeet: Here’s all that happened

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ pre-wedding festivities kicked off on Friday. While the guests kept arriving throughout the day, the couple enjoyed their sangeet ceremony in the evening.

As per reports, Priyanka, clad in her pink attire, dedicated a dance performance to would-be husband Nick. The Amercian singer also left everyone surprised as he performed at the ceremony for his ladylove. Apart from the bride and the groom, the sangeet ceremony had Priyanka’s cousin Parineeti Chopra and other Indian and international stars performing on some Bollywood, Punjabi and Rajasthani numbers. The evening also witnessed fireworks celebrating the union of the lovebirds. Nita and Mukesh Ambani also attended the ceremony with children Isha and Anant.

On Friday, some of the guests also shared pictures of the welcome goodies they were gifted by the bride and the groom. It included a box which read, “Oh Sh— Kit”. It included some Indian snacks and a few handouts giving detailed information about the traditions of the Indian and the Western wedding. All the gifts had the initials of Nick and Priyanka’s name as the monogram on them.

A few reports also suggest that the groom and the bride side will be playing a cricket match on Saturday. The two teams ‘N’ and ‘P’ will compete in the limited over match with a special appearance of the bride and the groom for a few overs. Later in the day, Priyanka is expected to take wedding vows with Nick according to the western tradition. After the Christian wedding today, the couple will take the seven rounds around the fire following the Indian rituals.

The guest list at Priyanka’s wedding includes many Indian and international celebrities. Apart from the family members, Ganesh Hegde, Sandeep Khosla, Mickey Contractor, Arpita Khan, British Indian TV star Jasmin Walia and Hollywood actor Elizabeth Chambers will be attending the Nickyanka’s wedding extravaganza.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were apparently introduced to each other through common friends, and things took flight when they appeared together for the 2017 MET gala. Dressed in head-to-toe in Ralph Lauren, the couple looked lovely as they struck a pose for the shutterbugs. Soon, Priyanka and Nick were being asked about each other and about their relationship status. However, nothing concrete came forth from the various interviews the duo gave at the time.

After nearly a year, the couple were clicked together on the eve of Memorial Day in 2018. Both Nick and Priyanka looked quite happy in each other’s company as they enjoyed some time off. Soon, Priyanka was snapped at Nick’s cousin’s wedding as his date. And since then, there has been no looking back for the couple.

Dinner dates, lunch dates, special birthday dates, double dates with Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner followed suit; much to the delight of the couple’s fans. While the couple still refrained from posting pictures of themselves together on social media, they didn’t hold back at all from commenting on each other’s photos and posts. Things were moving fast.

Reports about Nick shutting down a Tiffany store in New York to buy an engagement ring for Priyanka surfaced. And yes, you guessed it right, Priyanka then shared images of herself flaunting a huge rock at a friend’s party in Mumbai. And soon enough, Priyanka and Nick took to their Instagram handles to announce that they were each others. An engagement party was thrown in Mumbai where Bollywood’s who’s who marked their presence and wished the couple a lifetime of togetherness.

Nick was recently snapped in Mumbai along with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner ahead of their big day. The two have been inseparable since the latter half of the year. Here’s wishing the couple more of each other in days to come.