Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas soak in the ‘magic hour’ sun at Lake Tahoe, share new pictures from sailing trip. See here

Actor and musician Nick Jonas has shared some beautiful pictures with his wife Priyanka Chopra from their sailing trip on a yacht over Lake Tahoe. The couple is soaking in the summer sun as they pose together. The new parents seem to be having a great time on the trip. Nick captioned his post, “Magic hour. ❤️.”

Priyanka is seen in a full-length orange jumpsuit along with a black leather jacket and sunglasses. Nick, on the other hand, is seen in all-black attire including joggers and a T-shirt and a casual black jacket. Both of them are twinning in white sneakers.

Priyanka and Nick took some time off after they attended the ACC Golf Championship at Lake Tahoe in Nevada. Nick also shared pictures from the event, where he was joined by actor Miles Teller.

Nick and Priyanka’s fans poured a lot of love on their new post. One fan wrote in the comments section, “Favorite couple!!! ❤️ priyanka!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” another fan wrote, “Beautiful Couple !! May God continued to bless you both with endless love and happiness together ❤️❤️.”

Priyanka was at the golf championship where she cheered for Nick. She was spotted spending quality time with him and also posed with fans and signed autographs. Pictures of the two were shared on a fan page on Instagram.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018, and announced that they welcomed their first baby, a girl, earlier this year. They have named their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka has several projects lined up, including Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, and her Amazon Prime Video series Citadel, and her debut film as a Hollywood lead, It’s All Coming Back To Me.