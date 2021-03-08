Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ perfect family reunion selfie with her mom Madhu, in-laws: ‘Greatest blessing’

Nick Jonas also shared Priyanka Chopra's picture on his Instagram and shared he is happy to "finally have some family time." (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra is finally reunited with her family. The actor shared a selfie featuring herself with husband Nick Jonas, mother Madhu Chopra, in-laws Denise Jonas and Paul Kevin Jonas, sr.

Priyanka Chopra, who has been shooting in Europe for an extended period, was on cloud nine to meet her family again. She shared a selfie on Instagram with her husband Nick Jonas, mother Madhu Chopra, father-in-law Paul Kevin Jones, sr and mother-in-law Denise Jonas. Priyanka and her family were also accompanied by their writer friend Cavanaugh James. Sharing the picture on Instagram, she wrote, “My family is my greatest blessing. So happy to be reunited.”

The actor also flaunted her sweater, which was knitted by her mother “while she’s been here in london.”

Nick Jonas also shared the picture on his Instagram account with a caption that read, “After isolating and testing I’m so happy to finally have some family time!”

Priyanka’s selfie comes after her post in which she announced the inauguration of her Indian restaurant in New York. The actor introduced Sona to her Instagram family and wrote, “I’m thrilled to present to you SONA, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into. SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with.”

The White Tiger actor shared that she performed a small prayer ceremony with Nick in 2019 “to bless the space.” On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Text For You and Citadel while Nick Jonas is waiting for the release of his upcoming album Spaceman.