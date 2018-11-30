When Nick asked Priyanka, ‘Will you make me the happiest man in the world?’

What if we told you Priyanka Chopra did not first meet Nick Jonas at the MET Gala 2017? The love story of the two stars started much earlier in 2016. A lot had already happened before the world got an inkling about their relationship. Nickyanka, as their fans like to address them, opened up about their love story to fashion magazine Vogue. From who approached whom first to the decision of getting married, the couple revealed it all.

Nick sent a message to Priyanka’s Quantico co-actor Graham Rogers saying, “Priyanka. Is. Wow.” And, on September 8, 2016, he messaged Priyanka on Twitter, “I’m hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet.” Further, he narrated “She responded day off with a message that said, ‘My team can read this. Why don’t you just text me.’” This is when Jonas got Priyanka’s number and the texting game began.

After their chitter chatter over texts, the two stars met at the Oscars party that year. Dressed in a velvet suit with a white rose in his pocket, Jonas noticed Priyanka walking in. “And I put my drink down, get on one knee—this is in front of a bunch of people—and I say, ‘You’re real. Where have you been all my life?’ Like, loud,” Jonas told Vogue. Priyanka who had a flight to India in a few hours agreed to have a drink with the singer. “I looked at Anj” (her manager, Anjula Acharia), and I said, ‘Five minutes.’” said Priyanka.

Next, they were invited to attend the Met Gala. But a week before meeting at the gala, the two stars met over a drink after which Priyanka invited Jonas to her apartment where she was staying with her mother Madhu Chopra. After a “respectful meeting” which ended up with Jonas patting Priyanka’s back, the two met at 2017 Met Gala and after that, the two didn’t meet until next year’s Met Gala.

Then, Jonas invited Priyanka for a live performance of Beauty and the Beast and the next night, they went to the Dodgers game. The following morning, Jonas called his mother and informed her about his wish of marrying the Desi Girl of Bollywood. “This is date three,” informed Priyanka.

On one of the many dates in Los Angeles, Nick told Priyanka, “I love the way you look at the world. I love the drive you have. I like your ambition,” Smitten by his opinion of her, Chopra said, “As a girl, I’ve never had a guy tell me, It’s always been the opposite.”

Priyanka has always been guarded about her relationships and has made sure to not get clicked with the man she is dating. But with her Old Man Jonas (that’s what PeeCee calls Nick Jonas) it was different. “What is happening? I’ve not known myself like this. This guy turned me into such a girl! If I could blush, I’d be tomato red right now,” she said.

On midnight after her birthday, Jonas proposed Priyanka with a ring from Tiffany & Co. Jonas narrated, “I got down on one knee, again, and I said: Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me? No joke, she took about 45 seconds. Forty-five seconds of silence,” because Priyanka said she was speechless. Asking her again, Jonas said, “I’m going to put this ring on your finger now unless you have any objections.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will have a three-day wedding in Jodhpur. The couple will take the wedding vows following the Indian traditions and then will have a Christian wedding. About her marriage, Priyanka said, “People will need vacations after this wedding.”