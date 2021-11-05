Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas perform Diwali puja at their Los Angeles home, light diyas together. See photos

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer-actor husband Nick Jonas celebrated Diwali with much fervour in their Los Angeles home. The actor shared a series of photos as she and Nick performed Diwali puja at their home. Dressed in a yellow saree as Nick wore an embroidered white kurta, Priyanka and Nick’s Laxmi puja was full of fun and laughter.

“या देवी सर्वभूतेषु लक्ष्मी रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः With the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi we invite Her grace and abundance into our home. Happy Diwali 🪔,” Priyanka wrote as she recited the prayer. The two were seen lighting the diyas and puja lamps together and also did aarti.

Earlier, Priyanka had spoken about how her and Nick’s faiths align. “Spiritually, Nick and I align when it comes to our feelings and our relationship with our faith. Of course, we have been raised with different faiths. I am a believer that eventually, religion is a map to get to the same destination, which is God. So, whatever your faith has been when you were raised, we are all going in the same direction to a higher power. We both align on that,” she had said.

“I do a lot of pujas in the house which are prayer ceremonies. Nick usually asks me to do them whenever we are starting something big because that is how I have always started something auspicious in my life, with a prayer of thanks. I have had that upbringing and he has had that upbringing and we have sort of created that within our family as well,” Priyanka added.

A day before Diwali, Priyanka also attended a celebration hosted by Mindy Kaling. Lilly Singh was also a part of this pre-Diwali bash. “I lived in Los Angeles for 15 years and I feel that this is the first year that there has been enough of us that we could do something like this,” Mindy said.

Lilly Singh also shared a video with Priyanka Chopra. As Lilly asked whether she and Priyanka looked like sisters, the actor said, “We do.” She giggled as Lilly gushed, “Look at how beautiful you are. She is so beautiful, I am so proud of her. I am also a little drunk but I am so proud of her. You can follow sober. I am so proud of her.”

“Happy Diwali eve… love, light and happiness to everyone. Kicking off the festivities with much gratitude and surrounded by love,” Priyanka wrote as she shared photos from the celebrations.

Priyanka recently returned to Los Angeles after finishing the shoot for her Amazon show Citadel. The global series, also starring Richard Madden, is executive produced by the Russo Brothers. She will also be seen in The Matrix: Resurrections, Text For You and a series with Mindy.