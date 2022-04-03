Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas indulge in PDA post lunch date, see photos

Power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepped out for a lunch date in Los Angeles. Their photos have surfaced online, much to the delight of fans. The pictures show them getting into their car after the lunch date.

First Priyanka, dressed all in black, gets in and Nick, clad in a black baseball hat and multi-coloured jacket, chivalrously holds the door for his wife. They share an intimate moment before Nick gets in from the other side of the car.

Priyanka and Nick announced the birth of their first child via surrogacy on January 22.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

They announced the baby’s arrival via a post on Instagram that read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Last week, PeeCee made a rare public appearance when she hosted a pre-Oscars event.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also celebrated a fun-filled Holi festival at their LA house in the presence of family and friends.

On the work front, Priyanka is looking forward to the release of Text For You. She recently wrapped the shoot for her series Citadel, a global show from the Russo Brothers for Amazon Prime Video.

Both Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are expected to turn up for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on April 3.