Nick Jonas enjoys ‘Mumbai Nights’ with fiancee Priyanka Chopra and others

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all pepped up for their big day. While the American singer has arrived in India with family and friends, Priyanka also seems to have wrapped up work commitments ahead of her wedding. On Monday, the Desi Girl of Bollywood was seen having the time of her life with fiance Nick, brother-in-law Joe Jonas and his girlfriend Sophie Turner. Accompanying them were Priyanka’s cousin and Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra, Alia Bhatt and a few other friends of the couple.

After the dinner party, Nick took to his Instagram account and shared a group photo with the caption, “Mumbai Nights”. The lovebirds were also clicked by the paparazzi. Earlier on Monday, Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and the singer’s partner and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner were also clicked at the Mumbai airport.

Priyanka Chopra returned to India after her two bachelorettes in New York and Amsterdam to finish the shoot of Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink, also starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Recently, Nick joined his ladylove on the sets of the film in New Delhi where the team of the film organised a farewell party. They made the bride-to-be Priyanka cut a cake which had “Congratulations to our dear bride, to be P.C.J.” written on it.

Priyanka and Nick are expected to tie the knot on December 2 at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The pre-wedding festivities will, reportedly, begin from November 29.