Priyanka Chopra’s Goa vacation with Nick Jonas and Parineeti Chopra is all about fun and family

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Goa with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas, friends and family including the ‘drama queen’ Parineeti Chopra. While all eyes are set on Priyanka and Nick, it is Parineeti whose Instagram account has grabbed all the attention. The Namaste England actor has shared a video where she is seen enjoying the monsoon with sister Priyanka. In the video, the Chopra sisters can be heard crooning the quintessential Bollywood rain song “Tip Tip Barsa Paani”.

The video has been shared by Parineeti with the caption, “Not a cheesy Chopra sister performance. Nope. @priyankachopra #DancingInTheRain.” After watching the video, Ranveer Singh could not stop laughing as he commented on it with “Hahahahahaha”. Another boomerang video on the actor’s Instagram story has ‘Priyanka’s tutorial on how to do the Bollywood heroine seductive rain dance’.

Apart from Parineeti’s social media account, several fan pages of Priyanka shared her photos from Goa. In the photos, Priyanka and Nick are seen dining with the former’s family and friends. Priyanka had landed in Mumbai a few days back. Her photos from the Mumbai airport had gone viral. She then stepped out in the city with the American singer. The duo also went for a dinner with Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra. Talking to DNA about meeting Nick, Madhu said, “We just went out for dinner where Nick was present. But it was a large group. There were 10-odd people, so I didn’t get the time to know him that well. I’ve met him for the first time, so it’s too early to form an opinion.”

Priyanka and Nick have been hogging the limelight since their appearance together at MET Gala 2017. While they haven’t commented on their relationship yet, the duo has been quite appreciative of each other on social media. A recent video of Priyanka on Nick’s Instagram had the caption “Her” with a heart-eyed emoji.

