Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

Inside Priyanka Chopra’s ranch life in Oklahoma

Priyanka Chopra is making the most of her holiday in Oklahoma. The actor has been giving fans a sneak peek into her holiday.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 19, 2018 10:33:01 am
Priyanka chopra nick jonas photos Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ ranch life continues.
Related News

Priyanka Chopra is making the most of her holiday in Oklahoma. The actor is with Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Covert, Michael Park, Cavanaugh James and others, leading a ranch life. Priyanka has been giving fans a sneak peek into her holiday, and it will surely leave you jealous.

Not just these photos, even a video of Priyanka and Nick is going viral. The video is from Nick’s birthday celebration in California on September 16. Nick who was celebrating his birthday in a stadium performed for the audience. Post the performance, Priyanka and Joe joined him on stage.

In the video, later we see Priyanka and Nick sharing their first public kiss on stage as the entire stadium cheered them on. In a few photos, Priyanka can be seen blushing.

priyanka chopra selfie Priyanka Chopra is living the cowboy life in Oklahoma. priyanka chopra and nick jonas trip Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pose with their ‘ranch crew’. Priyanka Chopra with Nick and Joe Jonas on a safari ride. The girl is having a lot of fun. priyanka chopra holiday Priyanka Chopra gives a sneak peek into the view at the ranch. Earlier, Priyanka introduced the audience to the gang in Oklahoma. Priyanka Chopra photos Priyanka posing with Jonas brothers. priyanka celebrates nick birthday Priyanka and Nick celebrating the American singer’s birthday.

Priyanka Chopra will be seen next in Shonali Bose’s The Sky is Pink, also starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

Must Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
A look back at the last 5 matches between India and Pakistan
Watch Now
A look back at the last 5 matches between India and Pakistan
Buzzing Now
Advertisement