Inside Priyanka Chopra’s ranch life in Oklahoma

Priyanka Chopra is making the most of her holiday in Oklahoma. The actor is with Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Covert, Michael Park, Cavanaugh James and others, leading a ranch life. Priyanka has been giving fans a sneak peek into her holiday, and it will surely leave you jealous.

Not just these photos, even a video of Priyanka and Nick is going viral. The video is from Nick’s birthday celebration in California on September 16. Nick who was celebrating his birthday in a stadium performed for the audience. Post the performance, Priyanka and Joe joined him on stage.

In the video, later we see Priyanka and Nick sharing their first public kiss on stage as the entire stadium cheered them on. In a few photos, Priyanka can be seen blushing.

Priyanka Chopra will be seen next in Shonali Bose’s The Sky is Pink, also starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

