Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spend time together in New York

Priyanka Chopra was seen hanging out with Nick Jonas in New York. Priyanka Chopra was seen hanging out with Nick Jonas in New York.

It seems Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have become inseparable. After spending time together during Priyanka’s short trip to India, the Quantico actor headed to Brazil with Nick to witness his performance live. She was spotted cheering him on and even clicking photos. Soon after, the actor came back to New York and was quite excited and happy to be back in her apartment. She shared videos and photos of her pet Diana too. But in the evening, Priyanka took to New York streets with Nick. The two were yet again spotted together, fueling dating rumours.

Priyanka and Nick met a friend. The two also posed for photos. As Nick was busy checking his phone, Priyanka was seen spending some time with a fan, who took a selfie with the actor.

Priyanka Chopra has not shied away from making public appearances with the American singer. In India, Priyanka hosted a lavish and private dinner for Nick. The two had flown to Goa and spent some quality time with Priyanka family and friends. It is during the trip that Priyanka fans’ got to know a bit about the Baywatch actor’s feelings for Nick. PeeCee posted a photo on her Instagram story calling Nick as one of her favourite men.

Priyanka and Nick have not made any official statement about their relationship yet but fans have started calling them ‘Nickyanka’.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra news, photos and videos LIVE UPDATES

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Salman Khan starrer Bharat. The film will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd