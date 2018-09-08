Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make heads turn at New York Fashion Week

Nick Jonas recently shared photographs from the ongoing New York Fashion Week Nick Jonas recently shared photographs from the ongoing New York Fashion Week

After attending US Open with their family members, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently made head turns with their fashionable appearance at the Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary show during the ongoing New York Fashion Week. Dressed in a black-collar dress and a white tuxedo, PeeCee and Nick held hands while they made their way to meet the man of the hour, Ralph Lauren.

Nick took to social media site Instagram to share a couple of photographs from the event. In one of the pictures, both Priyanka and Nick are seen greeting the iconic fashion designer. Nick had captioned the said picture as, “The man. The myth. The Legend. @ralphlauren.”

Post their engagement and roka ceremony in India, the couple has been trying their best to spend some quality time together. They were spotted together in Mexico a while ago where they had gone for a mini vacation. The couple has been trying hard to manage their work schedules so they can spend time with each other.

Priyanka recently told InStyle magazine that she is busy with planning her wedding. She said, “I’m doing a movie in India, which I haven’t done in 4 years, so I’m really excited about it. And I’m doing a story for YouTube Original which is a talk show inspired by a book called, If I Could Tell You Just One Thing. It’ll be a fun, chatty, conversational thing, which I’m really excited about because I’ve never done anything like that, and I get to have all my friends on the show. Right now, we’re just doing that. And I’m writing a book, and planning a wedding. Oh, and I have a release called Isn’t It Romantic?”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has her plate full. The actor will be seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar.

