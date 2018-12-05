Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ New Delhi wedding reception: Highlights

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted their first wedding reception in New Delhi on Tuesday. The gala was, reportedly, meant for close friends and family, as most of their guests from Jodhpur were said to be attending it. Priyanka and Nick got married on December 1-2 in Umaid Bhawan Palace in a marriage which saw the coming together of two opposite cultures in a flamboyant manner.
After a royal destination wedding, with lavish ceremonies that lasted over 3-4 days, the guests of the couple were spotted at the Jodhpur airport on Monday. While Priyanka’s cousin and actor Parineeti Chopra returned to Mumbai, looks like most of the other members of the family made way to Delhi for the next function on Tuesday.
Aankhen Teri....
Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are lost in each other's eyes at the Delhi reception. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Inside Priyanka-Nick's Delhi reception
After tying the knot on December 1 and 2 in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace, Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and American singing sensation Nick Jonas threw a wedding reception for close friends and family in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is here!
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' reception taking place at Taj Palace, Delhi.
Priyanka Chopra strikes a namastey pose
Priyanka Chopra struck a namastey pose as she welcomed guests and media members at her wedding reception in Delhi. While she's at it, Nick Jonas just could not take his eyes off her. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)
Watch: Guests arrive for reception
E-invites with a bar code have been mailed to the guests. Entry is happening only after scanning the code.
Wedding reception venue
The wedding reception is being held at the Darbar Hall in Taj Palace, New Delhi.
Take that haters!
Priyanka Chopra is all smiles at her wedding reception. The actor was recently trolled for smiling excessively in her wedding photos. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
We are family!
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Chopra's families pose for photographers at the wedding reception. (Photo by APH Images)
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are here!
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas arrive for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception in New Delhi. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are here!
(Photo credit: APH Images)
Paul Jonas dedicates "When You Look Me In The Eyes" song to Nick and Priyanka
Nick Jonas’ father Paul Jonas dedicated a song to the couple. He shared People Magazine's cover page and wrote, "What a week! Love you both, Mom and Dad." Tagging Priyanka Chopra and Nick in the post, he dedicated these lines from Jonas Brothers' track "When You Look Me In The Eyes." He wrote, "When you look me in the eyes and tell me that you love me. Every thing's alright When you're right here by my side. When you look me in the eyes, I catch a glimpse of heaven. I find my paradise. When you look me in the eyes."
Photos: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding
Priyanka Chopra earlier today shared photos from her Hindu and Christian weddings at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.
Stage is set!
The stage is set for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception in New Delhi. (Photo by APH Images)