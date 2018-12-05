Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ New Delhi wedding reception: Highlights

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted their first wedding reception in New Delhi on Tuesday. The gala was, reportedly, meant for close friends and family, as most of their guests from Jodhpur were said to be attending it. Priyanka and Nick got married on December 1-2 in Umaid Bhawan Palace in a marriage which saw the coming together of two opposite cultures in a flamboyant manner.

After a royal destination wedding, with lavish ceremonies that lasted over 3-4 days, the guests of the couple were spotted at the Jodhpur airport on Monday. While Priyanka’s cousin and actor Parineeti Chopra returned to Mumbai, looks like most of the other members of the family made way to Delhi for the next function on Tuesday.