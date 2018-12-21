Toggle Menu
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding reception was high on fun and dance

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their togetherness with the Indian film fraternity on Thursday. In attendance were many big stars from Bollywood including Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut and others.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas invited the who’s who of Bollywood at their second wedding reception in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their togetherness with the Indian film fraternity on Thursday. The celebration took place at Taj Lands End in Mumbai and in attendance were many big stars from Bollywood including Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut, Anushka Sharma and others. Badminton star Saina Nehwal also came with husband Parupalli Kashyap to congratulate the couple.

With Ranveer attending a party, how can it not have a lot of dance and crazy fun? The livewire of Bollywood, Ranveer grabbed all the attention at PeeCee’s Mumbai reception as he circled around wife Deepika and Priyanka while they were dancing on Bajirao Mastani song “Pingaa”. He also pulled Parineeti Chopra to the dance floor. Later, he matched steps with the two Bollywood beauties on Dil Dhadkne Do song “Gallan Goodiyan” with Nick joining them. Urmila Matondkar shook a leg with the Simmba star on her song “Rangeela Re”.

Among all the inside videos that surfaced on social media from the gala evening, there was one where Priyanka finally grooved on her hit number “Desi Girl” with husband Nick. The American singer also did the hook step of the song leaving PeeCee in awe of him.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot on December 1 and 2 in Jodhpur. Later, on December 4, a wedding reception was organised in New Delhi where the newlyweds got the blessings of PM Modi.

On Wednesday, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra hosted a reception for the couple’s family members and media. The Sky Is Pink director Shonali Bose attended the function with her team.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas posed for the photographers at their second wedding reception in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding reception. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Deepika Padukone posed with Asha Bhonsleat Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding reception. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Kiara Advani and Karan Johar at Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding reception. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Shahid Kapoor attended Priyanka Chopra’s wedding reception with wife Mira Rajput. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Rekha also attended Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding reception. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Zaira Wasim at Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding reception. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Kangana Ranaut at Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding reception. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Sara Ali Khan was also spotted at Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding reception. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Janhvi Kapoor at Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding reception. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha at Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding reception. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Anushka Sharma at Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding reception. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Sanjay Dutt was also present at Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding reception. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Vidya Balan and husband Siddharth Roy Kapur at Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding reception. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Kajol at Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding reception. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Last night’s guest list also included names like AR Rahman, Asha Bhonsle, Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra, Madhur Bhandarkar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sanjay Dutt, Rekha, Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Kajol among others.

