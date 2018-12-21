Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding reception was high on fun and dance

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their togetherness with the Indian film fraternity on Thursday. The celebration took place at Taj Lands End in Mumbai and in attendance were many big stars from Bollywood including Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut, Anushka Sharma and others. Badminton star Saina Nehwal also came with husband Parupalli Kashyap to congratulate the couple.

Advertising

With Ranveer attending a party, how can it not have a lot of dance and crazy fun? The livewire of Bollywood, Ranveer grabbed all the attention at PeeCee’s Mumbai reception as he circled around wife Deepika and Priyanka while they were dancing on Bajirao Mastani song “Pingaa”. He also pulled Parineeti Chopra to the dance floor. Later, he matched steps with the two Bollywood beauties on Dil Dhadkne Do song “Gallan Goodiyan” with Nick joining them. Urmila Matondkar shook a leg with the Simmba star on her song “Rangeela Re”.

Among all the inside videos that surfaced on social media from the gala evening, there was one where Priyanka finally grooved on her hit number “Desi Girl” with husband Nick. The American singer also did the hook step of the song leaving PeeCee in awe of him.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot on December 1 and 2 in Jodhpur. Later, on December 4, a wedding reception was organised in New Delhi where the newlyweds got the blessings of PM Modi.

Advertising

On Wednesday, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra hosted a reception for the couple’s family members and media. The Sky Is Pink director Shonali Bose attended the function with her team.

Last night’s guest list also included names like AR Rahman, Asha Bhonsle, Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra, Madhur Bhandarkar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sanjay Dutt, Rekha, Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Kajol among others.