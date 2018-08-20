Priyanka Chopra’s fiance Nick Jonas leaves India

Nick Jonas was at Mumbai airport with parents. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Nick Jonas was at Mumbai airport with parents. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Nick Jonas and his family were seen at Mumbai airport last night. The American singer, post his engagement to Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra, is heading back to the US. Post their engagement, the duo also visited an orphanage in Mumbai. Nick shared a video of Priyanka dancing with a kid to one of her popular songs. Along with the video, he wrote, “My heart is full” with a heart emoji.

Nick and Priyanka’s engagement was held on August 18 in the presence of their parents, close family members and friends. The couple also shared the first photo from their engagement ceremony, announcing that they have taken their relationship to the next level in the presence of their loved ones and God.

Nick’s family expressed their excitement on welcoming Priyanka as their new family member.(Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Nick’s family expressed their excitement on welcoming Priyanka as their new family member.(Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Also read | Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas: Their relationship so far

Nick Jonas leaves India post engagement with Priyanka Chopra. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Nick Jonas leaves India post engagement with Priyanka Chopra. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Also read | Here’s how Nick Jonas’ family welcomed the ‘Future Mrs Jonas’, Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas with parents at Mumbai airport.(Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Nick Jonas with parents at Mumbai airport.(Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got engaged on August 18. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got engaged on August 18. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Nick and Priyanka are reportedly to get married in October this year. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Nick and Priyanka are reportedly to get married in October this year. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Nick’s family members were most excited about welcoming Priyanka to their family. Joe Jonas wrote, “I couldn’t be happier for my brother. Welcome to the family @priyankachopra We love you 🤗” while his fiancee Sophie Turner called Priyanka “beautiful, inside and out, future sister-in-law.” Father Paul Jonas had similar feelings to share.

Also read | Who is Priyanka Chopra’s fiance Nick Jonas?

Meanwhile, Priyanka’s cousin sister Parineeti Chopra revisited her childhood on the occasion. She mentioned, “I can’t think of a more a perfect man for her. Like I said this morning, there are two ways of judging a human being. One – travel with them, and two, eat with them. Nick, I have done both with you. And so, I know you’re perfect for her!! Love her, because she loves you like mad! Protect her, because she’s strong, but a soft soul inside. I love you both and wish you all the happiness forever!”

If reports are to be believed, the two will tie the knot in October this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd