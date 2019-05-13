Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate Mother’s Day with family

While India celebrated Mother’s Day on Sunday, the US is celebrating it today. And on the occasion, Bollywood star and global icon Priyanka Chopra shared a few heartwarming posts on her social media handle. The actor celebrated the special day with her in-laws and posted a few pictures with the Jonas family.

Advertising

In one of the photos, we see nearly the entire Jonas clan and Priyanka together. PeeCee captioned the photo, “Family first.. Mother’s Day celebrations.. to my mom @madhumalati And all the amazing mothers who have been incredible influences in my life. Thank you and I’m so grateful.. just tell ur mom you love her.. give her a hug. Feel the love. Miss u mom.”

In another set of photos, The Sky is Pink star is seen posing with her nieces and husband Nick Jonas. She captioned the pictures, “Mother’s Day miss u @madhumalati @franklinjonas.”

Priyanka posted a video of herself and her mother as well. She wrote, “This year’s #MothersDay is extra special because I get to celebrate the two superwomen of the #Jopra house! @madhumalati @mamadjonas. No number of thank yous will ever be enough to match the love I get from these two. I love you both so so much! ❤ Biiiiiiig hug! #HappyMothersDay.”

Advertising

Husband Nick Jonas was not far behind as he also shared photos and videos celebrating the day. He too shared a photo featuring himself and his mother and wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day mom. Don’t know how you had the patience to deal with us four crazy boys, but you did it and made it look easy. I am so grateful and honored to be your son. I love you so much.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently looking forward to the release of her upcoming Bollywood flick The Sky is Pink, while Nick has been topping music charts thanks to his recent singles with Joe and Kevin Jonas.