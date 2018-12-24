Priyanka Chopra’s latest photo with Nick Jonas is adorable

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas are unafraid for showing their love for each other on social media. She recently took to her Instagram handle to share a cute picture of the two.

Calling Jonas the most stylish man, she captioned the picture saying, “Honoured to be kissing the most stylish man on the planet.. may the style Gods always shine down upon u my love.”

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace. The couple had a Christian wedding on December 1 followed by a Hindu wedding ceremony on December 2. Soon after that, they hosted a wedding reception in Delhi that was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The celebrity couple recently hosted two wedding receptions Mumbai as well. While one was held for industrialists and media persons, the second one was held for Priyanka’s friends and colleagues in the film industry. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and many others attended the function and participated in the festivities.

After the reception, the couple took off to London and were recently photographed with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Shonali Bose directorial The Sky is Pink, where she stars alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.