Toggle Menu
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Miami vacationhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/priyanka-chopra-nick-jonas-miami-photos-5857806/

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Miami vacation

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a blast in Miami, Florida.

priyanka chopra nick jonas photos
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were in Miami, Florida. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Actor Priyanka Chopra had a great time with husband Nick Jonas in Miami where the two celebrated the former’s birthday.

While we did get a sneak-peek into Priyanka’s birthday celebrations through a video shared on Nick’s Instagram story, the global icon on Saturday shared a few more stills that showcases an incredible chemistry and romance the couple shares.

In one of the photos, Priyanka is resting on Nick’s lap while in another picture, we see the two sharing an intimate moment.

Priyanka expressed her love towards Nick with a caption that read “My heart.” In response to Priyanka, Nick also shared a few heart emojis in the comment section of the picture.

Advertising

Apart from the romantic photos, Priyanka shared a solo photo of herself from the yacht as well.

priyanka chopra instagram
Priyanka Chopra shared photos, featuring herself with Nick Jonas, on her Instagram profile. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
priyanka chopra nick jonas news
Priyanka and Nick can’t take their eyes off each other. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra will be seen in The Sky Is Pink. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

On the work front, Nick, as a part of The Jonas Brothers gang, will go on a concert tour called The Happiness Begins Tour very soon. The tour is the tenth concert tour by the Jonas Brothers, in promotion of their fifth studio album Happiness Begins, which has received much love from the audience.

The tour is set to begin on August 7 this year in Miami. It will conclude on February 22, 2020 in Paris.

Priyanka, on the other hand, is waiting for the release of her Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink. The film will premiere at The 44th Toronto Film Festival 2019.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Arjun Patiala box office collection Day 2: Diljit Dosanjh-Kriti Sanon starrer comedy stays afloat
2 Judgementall Hai Kya box office collection Day 2: Kangana-Rajkummar starrer to stay strong during the weekend
3 Mukesh Chhabra on casting Super 30 actors: My idea was to surprise people