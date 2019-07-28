Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Miami vacation

Actor Priyanka Chopra had a great time with husband Nick Jonas in Miami where the two celebrated the former’s birthday.

Advertising

While we did get a sneak-peek into Priyanka’s birthday celebrations through a video shared on Nick’s Instagram story, the global icon on Saturday shared a few more stills that showcases an incredible chemistry and romance the couple shares.

In one of the photos, Priyanka is resting on Nick’s lap while in another picture, we see the two sharing an intimate moment.

Priyanka expressed her love towards Nick with a caption that read “My heart.” In response to Priyanka, Nick also shared a few heart emojis in the comment section of the picture.

Advertising

Apart from the romantic photos, Priyanka shared a solo photo of herself from the yacht as well.

On the work front, Nick, as a part of The Jonas Brothers gang, will go on a concert tour called The Happiness Begins Tour very soon. The tour is the tenth concert tour by the Jonas Brothers, in promotion of their fifth studio album Happiness Begins, which has received much love from the audience.

The tour is set to begin on August 7 this year in Miami. It will conclude on February 22, 2020 in Paris.

Priyanka, on the other hand, is waiting for the release of her Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink. The film will premiere at The 44th Toronto Film Festival 2019.